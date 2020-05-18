Former Salida resident David Bernard Sommerhauser, 90, died May 12, 2020, at Glen Carr House Memory Care assisted living in Derby, Kansas.
He was born May 16, 1929, in Derby to William and Mary (Cordes) Sommerhauser. His mother died one month after his birth.
Mr. Sommerhauser was a Wichita State University bachelor’s graduate, U.S. Army veteran, former member of The Valley Four and a golf and snow skiing enthusiast.
He was welfare director in Salida from 1968-1988.
Mr. Sommerhauser was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Alice (Mitchell) Sommerhauser.
Survivors include his brother, Gene (Ethel) Sommerhauser; sister, Beth Ann Jones; nephew, Steve; and niece, Julie.
Visitation was from 1-4 p.m. May 17, 2020, at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel in Garden Plain, Kansas.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. May 18, 2020, with funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Burial will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Garden Plain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Arrangements are with Wulf-Ast Mortuary.
Online condolences may be offered at Wulfastmortuary.com.
