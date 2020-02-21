Salidan Walter T. “Walt” Sneddon died Feb. 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born Dec. 15, 1949 to Wesley T. and Ruth Sneddon.
He married Maggi Kelly Sneddon June 1, 1980.
Family said he was “really looking forward to their 40th wedding anniversary” this year.
Mr. Sneddon was an accomplished master plumber of fifty years.
He retired last June from Salida School District, where he held the position of operations director for ten years.
Previously, he owned Apex Mechanical and A-1 Plumbing.
At one time he was the director of maintenance at Monarch Mountain Lodge, which evolved into the position of general manager.
Friends and family said he will be remembered for his continual melodious whistling at home and everywhere he went, morning, noon and night.
He had many hobbies, interests and areas of community involvement, including Chairman of the Board for Furnace Ministries and member of the Caring & Sharing board of directors.
At one time he served as an elder at The Upper Room Church of God, where he taught a Bible study for several years.
As a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, he had a passion for hunting and target shooting which he shared with his wife.
Friends and family said Mr. Sneddon was a phenomenal self-taught musician and song writer, who recorded many of his own compositions.
A skilled craftsman, he created a beautiful home for his wife and family.
Friends and family called him a “wood working genius.”
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew him as “Bonga.”
His son Jesse stated, “Walt was a man of wisdom, always accentuating the positive and discounting the negative in anyone’s challenges in life. Walt was solid and never easily moved in the face of opposition. He led by example, and saw the potential in everyone.”
Mr. Sneddon was preceded in death by his parents, and his 16-year-old grandson Jacob Alan Hawkins.
Survivors include his wife; sister Mary Rozaklis; sons John Michael (Penny) Hawkins and Jesse (Lisa) Kelly; daughters Kristin Lee Kelly, Kellie Schulist and Jenifer (Greg) Hepp; grand and great-grandchildren Theresa Rene Watkins, Dylan Schulist, Kassidy Jean Kelly, Isaac Thomas Berry, Isaiah Jacob Solomon, Grace Isabella Berry, Devin Schulist, Noah Michael Watkins, Joshua True Berry, Jonah Michael Kelly, Micaiah Lily Watkins, Lilah Rose Watkins and Judah Samuel Watkins; and dogs, Banjo and Annie.
A gathering in his honor will be held at The Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I Street at 11 a.m. Feb. 29, 2020.
A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Furnace Ministries, PO Box 563, Salida CO 81201 or in their account at High Country Bank.
On line condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.