Stanley R. Francis, 89, of Howard died April 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 7, 1930, in Jackson, Wyoming, to L.W. and Geraldine (Hansen) Francis.
The family moved to Gunnison in 1944, and he graduated from Gunnison High School in 1948.
He married Mary Sue Hadley in 1952 in Paonia.
Mr. Francis served in the Army during the Korean conflict from 1953 to 1955.
In 1957 he and his wife moved to Golden, where he pursued his passion for restoring antique cars. He formed Golden Restoration, which was known for the quality of its restorations.
In 1976 they moved to Howard, where he continued restoring antique cars as Vintage Car Bodies, specializing in building bodies for pre-1930 cars.
His family said he was a true master craftsman who had a smile for everyone and was always ready to lend a helping hand.
He and his wife participated in many car tours over the years, covering most of the western United States, part of Canada and the length of the Mississippi River.
Mr. Francis belonged to numerous car clubs and made many friends in the old car world.
He was active in the community, serving for many years as president of the Howard Hall Association, gifting land to the Howard Volunteer Fire Department for its new facility and was a member of Western Fremont County Historical Society.
He also enjoyed hiking and picnics with his family and dogs.
Mr. Francis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph Francis.
Survivors include his wife; children, Robert (Bonnie) Francis of Howard, Darlene (Ken) Sustrich of Maysville and Debbie (Mike) Davis of Nathrop; grandsons, Luke (Sierra) Sustrich and Jake Sustrich of Poncha Springs; great-grandson, Kaedron Sustrich; and sister-in-law, Lucy Hadley of Cortez.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Howard Volunteer Fire Department in care of Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 925, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
