by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A drive-by memorial for Salidan Xaver Wuerfmannsdobler will take place from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at his home, 8025 CR 120, for those in the Salida area who wish to pay their respects.
Wuerfmannsdobler, who died May 7 at age 86, first came to Salida from Germany in 1955 to compete in the FIBArk boat races and stayed to make Salida his home.
He was 1966 FIBArk commodore and was named to the FIBArk Hall of Fame in 2006.
At various times Wuerfmannsdobler worked at The Mountain Mail, Climax Molybdenum Mine and Salida School District.
Friends are encouraged to wear a flannel shirt and a cap during the drive-by memorial in honor of Wuerfmannsdobler, who often dressed similarly.
Participants are asked to drive through the driveway from east to west or to honk as they drive by the house on CR 120.
The family will be out on their porch for the event.
Organizers said they hope to have an in-person gathering in or near Salida at a future date when COVID-19 precautions are no longer needed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the FIBArk Community Paddling Center in support of the FIBArk Youth Paddling Club at P.O. Box 762, Salida, CO, 81201.
