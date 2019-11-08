Kathryn Ruth Martin, 94, of Salida died Nov. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 23, 1925, in Mitchell, South Dakota, “home of the Corn Palace.” Family members said she would always mention that because it was “the neatest thing to see on a sixth-grade class field trip.”
During her college years in Colorado Springs, she loved to talk about singing with a trio representing her college during the college’s fundraising tours.
After college she married her first husband, Albert Martin, who was killed in a trucking accident, leaving her to raise their 3-year-old daughter, Sharon, and pregnant with son Gary.
She later married Paul A. Martin, a Pearl Harbor attack survivor and World War II veteran who was raised in Salida. They were married in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Because he was called up for the Korean War, the family moved close to his naval base in California.
After the Korean War, they lived in California during the 1950s and ’60s. Mr. Martin worked as a draftsman for McDonnell Douglas aircraft manufacturer in Pasadena, California, and Aerojet in Sacramento, California, and Mrs. Martin helped raise the family, taught children’s Sunday school and had another son, Paul.
In the mid to late ’60s both worked for the Salvation Army School in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and later settled in Lakeland, Florida, where Mrs. Martin worked for a large engineering corporation and her husband was high school teacher.
In the 1970s the couple moved back to Salida.
Her family said she did many things well, but most of all she loved her family and loved to hear stories of what God has and is doing.
She loved to look out her back window and see some yaks frolicking in the pasture.
Her family said she was an avid reader of the Bible and believed the Lord Jesus would return very soon.
She loved to be with people and was surrounded in her last days and hours with care providers, Living Waters Church members and her children, who said they loved taking care of her and prayed for her constantly.
Her family said she longed to be with those who had gone on to heaven. She had an order in to heaven for a baby grand piano and harp lessons she wanted from David the harp player.
Her family said she is loved, is missed and was a fine lady, a wonderful mother and the best friend to those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Survivors include her children, Sharon, Gary and Paul; grandchildren, Monica, Melissa, Marty, Travis, Benjamin, Sarah, Rebecca and Michelle; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11, 2019, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Her funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019, at Living Waters Church in Salida.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Waters Ministry through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
