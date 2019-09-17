Longtime Salida resident Shirley Blades, 87, died Sept. 14, 2019.
She was born in 1932 in Manchester, United Kingdom, to Eileen (Wood) and John Arthur Clive Pickering.
Mrs. Blades lived in many countries around the world before settling in Salida in 1973.
She was a horticulturist who grew succulents for the Denver Botanical Gardens.
Her family said she had a love for life, flowers and nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include a son and a grandson.
A celebration of life gathering date and time will be announced later.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.