Billie Charlene (Jones) Swenson, 87, of Highlands Ranch died Nov. 16, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
She had Alzheimer’s disease and congestive heart failure.
She was born July 21, 1932, in Lebanon, Missouri, to Minnie Agnes and Charles Otto Jones. She was the second of four children.
She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1950.
She trained with the Army Mapping Service in stereo cartography while living in Kansas City and later worked with a private firm in Idaho.
She married Patrick Nolan Swenson on Aug. 17, 1957, at Turner Air Force Base in Georgia and began moving to wherever her husband was stationed.
Mrs. Swenson lived in Japan, Germany, Italy and England. Her family said travel and living in other countries was one of her passions and she visited more than 30 countries.
She loved learning about other cultures and meeting people from all over the world.
Her final trip was in 2018 to England to visit friends.
Mrs. Swenson lived in Golden from 1974 to 2018, where she worked first as a draftsman for Jefferson County and later as the director of the mapping department. Under her leadership, the department was one of the first in the country to digitize maps.
After retiring in 1995, she and her husband traveled the world, often with her sister, Bonnie, and Bonnie’s husband, Rich, visiting places like Russia, Nepal, Thailand and Costa Rica.
Her family said there was no adventure that Mrs. Swenson wasn’t up for, including rafting the Royal Gorge, parasailing in Ecuador and sky diving on her 70th birthday.
Her retirement allowed her to spend lots of time spoiling her grandchildren. Tea parties, Play-Doh and making tracks for Tonka trucks with her grandchildren filled her time
Mrs. Swenson was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Viertel; and brother Stephen Jones.
Survivors include her husband; son, Peter (Maria) Swenson; daughter, Suzi (Randy) Mishmash of Salida; brother C.O. Jones; niece Deborah Greene; nephew Adam Greene; grandchildren, Nick and Jake Swenson and Elise and Paige Mishmash; and many other nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27, 2019, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver.
A reception will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Email remembrances may be sent to billie.swenson32@gmail.com.
Arrangements are with Heflebower Funeral and Cremation Services in Littleton.
