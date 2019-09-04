Margaret M. “Peggy” Dice, 97, of Salida died Sept. 2, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born May 24, 1922, in Leadville to Christian and Veronica (O’Leary) Fahey.
She married Fred Dice in 1945, and the couple moved to Salida in 1982 after many years in Leadville.
While in Leadville, she was a charter member and the first president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Mrs. Dice was the past president of the Music Boosters, president of the Garden Club, President of the Parent Teacher Association and grand regent of Catholic Daughters of America while living in Leadville.
During her years in Salida, she was a past member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, president of the Salida Hospital Auxiliary from 1995-1996 and was still a member of the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary at the time of her death.
Mrs. Dice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Fahey; and grandsons, Robert K. and Richard C. Dice.
Survivors include her son, Robert C. Dice of Gunnison; daughter, Veronica K. Dice of Salida; great-grandson, Richard A. Dice of Tennessee; great-granddaughters, Adena N. Dice of Salida and Alexandria A. Dice of Florida; great-great-granddaughters, Cecilia A. Duran of Salida, Cataleya Dice of Salida and Alise Dice; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Porphyria Foundation through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
