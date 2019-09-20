Howard Stanley Young, 80, died Sept. 16, 2019, at Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence in Aurora.
He was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Carney, Kansas, to Mildred Shaw and Luther Roy Young, the fifth of six children.
He grew up in Wichita, Kansas.
Mr. Young served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.
He married Darlene Jean Metz in December 1960.
They had three daughters, Linda Lewis of Junction City, Kansas, La Donna Kelly of Colorado Springs and Laurie Smith of Moffat.
He was a retired electrician who worked the majority of his career at Climax Molybdenum Mine.
The Youngs were lifelong members of the Odd Fellow and Rebekah’s Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Darlene Metz Young; three older sisters; an older brother; and son-in-law Donnie Smith.
Survivors include his brother Martin Young of Parker; three daughters; son-in-law Roy Kelly; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
His memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Sept. 20, 2019, at Parker Funeral and Cremation, 10325 Parkglenn Way, Parker.
Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019, at Mountain Vale Cemetery, 1700 Chestnut St., Cañon City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence in Aurora or the Alzheimer’s Association, or a gift for a 10-year-old boy who is sharing his birthday on Sept. 20 with his great-grandpa.
Arrangements are with Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services of Cañon City.
