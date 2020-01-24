Mary Lou “Mom Lou” Church, 91, of Salida died Dec. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Winkelman, Arizona, to Luis and Mary Etta Dirr.
For most of her life, she was a teacher. She first taught elementary kids but then taught advanced children, where her family said she excelled. She specialized in teaching kids how to think creatively outside the box.
She was a volunteer well into her late 80s, volunteering mostly at the Children’s Learning Center and Salida Regional Library, where she shared her love of books and reading.
Her family said she always read voraciously and spread that joy to those around her.
They said she had a sound belief that we are killing most life on Earth, and she became an early climate activist in Central Colorado. She was a founding member of 350 Central Colorado along with her friends Mel and Bea Strawn and the late Fred Rasmussen.
She remained active in the organization to the end, even participating in a 350 Central Colorado event the week before she died.
Her family said she always believed in the equality of all people and never judged folks by the color of their skin, their religious beliefs or their sexual orientation.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Kay) Parker; daughter and primary caregivers, Cindy Lou Parker and Mike Douillard; close friends and caregivers Judy Wagner and Esperanza Zane; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and uncle Clarence Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 350 Central Colorado, P.O. Box 147, Coaldale, CO 81222.
A celebration of her life with a potluck dinner will take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 5, 2020, at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. All who knew her are welcome.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.