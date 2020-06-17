Gerald “Moon” Mullins, 85, of Cotopaxi died April 27, 2020, at Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo.
He was born June 24, 1934, in Cotopaxi, to Hugh Patrick and Orilee Mullins.
He graduated from Cotopaxi High School in 1952, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, he attended and then graduated from Adams State College in Alamosa in 1960.
Mr. Mullins married Phyllis Adams that same year, and over the years, they lived in Bailey, Gunnison and Monte Vista, where he taught, was a guidance counselor and where the couple owned the Fabric Barrel and Moon’s Pro Shop while raising their family.
In retirement, they settled in Colorado City.
Mr. Mullins enjoyed playing golf and bridge and was an avid hunter and fly fisherman.
His family said he loved his family and traveling to all his kids’ and grandkids’ events.
Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by his wife; parents and two brothers, Johnnie and Hughee.
Survivors include his children, Kana (Greg) Condon, Katrina (Albert) Francis and Monte (Stacie) Mullins; grandchildren, Chase (Jill), Kyle (Tammi) and Heath (Katy) Francis, Luke and Arika Condon, Taelor (Brandon) Sanchez, Clay and Faithe; great-grandchildren, Jaycee, Jessa, Brady and Rynlee Francis; siblings Idell Clark and Glenn Mullins; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life, or, as he called it, his “farewell party” will take place at 11 a.m. June 20, 2020, with a graveside service at the Cotopaxi Cemetery followed by lunch and fellowship at the Cotopaxi Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Hollydot at P.O. Box 19621, Colorado City, CO 81019 or to Joni Fair Hospice House at 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, CO 81005.
Flowers may be sent in care of Monte Mullins to 918 Fourth St., Alamosa.
Mr. Mullins’ full obituary can be read at davismortuary.com.
Arrangements were with Davis Mortuary in Pueblo.
