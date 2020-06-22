Kirk James Lukrafka, 64, of Buena Vista died May 31, 2020, at Denver Hospice in Denver, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 2, 1956, in Southern California to William and Joy Lukrafka.
His family said he loved his home in Buena Vista, and his weathered hands worked hard and built the home in which his children were happily raised.
They said he jimmied a solution to every broken thing and misplaced part.
He was happiest on horseback, hunting, fishing, camping or behind the wheel of a four-wheel drive, and he considered the great outdoors his heaven on earth.
His family said Mr. Lukrafka will be remembered for teasing everyone with his jokes, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, his eagerness to talk to absolutely anyone, his willingness to help anyone in need and being a backseat driver the whole way.
They said he touched everyone with his passion for life and his ability to learn anything he put his mind to.
Mr. Lukrafka was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann; children, Brandi and Tanner; brothers, Luke and Billy; sister, Kally; and many friends and other family members.
No services are planned.
Arrangements are with Malesich and Shirey Funeral Home in Arvada.
