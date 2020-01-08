Richard “Ric” Schirmer, 64, of Howard died Dec. 19, 2019.
He was born in May 1955 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Bernie and Carol Schirmer.
He lived in New Jersey until 1986, when he moved to Colorado to live in the mountains.
Friends said he was a talented artist and photographer who liked nothing better than to be hiking in the mountains with his dog and camera.
They said anyone who wanted to identify a bird or plant or needed advice on how to take care of a garden could just ask Mr. Schirmer.
Survivors include his mother of Lakewood, New Jersey, and his Colorado friends who became “family.”
Instead of a visitation, a memorial dinner will take place at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, at Howard Hall in Howard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fremont County Humane Society in Cañon City.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
