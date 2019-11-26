Barbara A. Gentile, 84, of Salida died Nov. 21, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a recently discovered illness.
She graduated from Salida High School in 1953 and completed her degree in nursing in 1958.
Her family said she worked hard taking care of people, most of the time giving them the hard honest truth.
Mrs. Gentile loved to travel, gamble and shop on QVC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Gentile, and her mother, Edith Stancato.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Gentile; grandchildren, Gregory, Stephen and Morgan Gentile; great-grandchildren, Emma, Carter and Charlie Gentile; and cousins, Joey and Willie Drobnick.
A recitation of the rosary will take place at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fifth and D streets in Salida.
Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
