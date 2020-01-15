Lois H. Shearer, 90, of Salida died Jan. 12, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Wolf Point, Montana, to Zina and Edith (Weaver) Manning.
After she and her husband moved to Salida, they purchased the Ford dealership and operated it for many years.
Mrs. Shearer retired after many years working for Drs. Leonardi, Mehos and Sandell as an accounting manager/secretary.
She enjoyed golf, bridge, going to Cripple Creek, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Mrs. Shearer was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and former husband, Duane Shearer.
Survivors include her sons, Steven (Sherry) Shearer of Thornton and Michael Shearer of Salida; grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Gach, Adam (Jen) Shearer and Russell Shearer (Brad Lautenbach); and great-grandchildren, Angel Duran, Zaylie Harmon, Elora Shearer, Rachel Gach and Annette Gach.
Her memorial service is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
