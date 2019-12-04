Former Buena Vista resident Mary Louise Tidd died in her sleep Nov. 16, 2019, one day short of her 91st birthday, in Delta.
She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Sedalia to Roscoe and Mary Blevins.
She married Charles “Chuck” Tidd on July 1, 1949, in Denver, where they met after World War II.
They started a family right away and lived briefly in Boise, Idaho, and Fort Collins before moving back to Denver in 1955.
When they returned, the family had grown to three children. The fourth would be born two years later.
They bought a house in southwest Denver and settled into raising their children. With four children to care for, Mrs. Tidd was a homemaker for several years.
Her family said she always had cookies or other snacks ready for the kids when they returned from school because she knew they would be hungry. That often meant feeding the rest of the neighborhood children who always played together after school.
As her children became older and more independent, Mrs. Tidd went back to work, first as a server at Mount Vernon Country Club.
It wasn’t long before she trained to become a graphic designer and went to work designing and producing literature for the U.S. Park Service. She remained at that job for some 20 years until she and her husband moved to Buena Vista, where they enjoyed their retirement.
Mrs. Tidd was an avid bridge player and loved to read.
The family would get together for holidays, which her family said were always filled with lots of fun and food.
As her eyesight began to fail, she and Mr. Tidd moved into assisted living, where they spent the remainder of their lives.
Her family said she was a great mom and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; husband; and daughter, Kathleen.
Survivors include her sister, three sons, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor both Mr. and Mrs. Tidd is planned for 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 2019, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista. A reception will follow the service.
Arrangements were with Taylor Funeral Services in Delta.
