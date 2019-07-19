Maureen P. “Mo” Niemi, 75, of Salida died June 30, 2019, at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
She was born April 2, 1944, in Sheringham, England, to Francis and Jack Ward.
On a blind date she met Harold Niemi, and she said she knew immediately that he was the one. They were married April 4, 1964, in Sheringham.
Her husband was in the Air Force, and they were soon stationed in France, where they their first daughter, Paula, was born.
Soon after Paula was born, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, where their second daughter, Cindy, was born.
While Mrs. Niemi did work at times, she especially loved being a homemaker, wife and mother to her family.
She was passionate about the “3 Gs”: gourmet cooking, gardening and gambling.
Mrs. Niemi enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever she could.
Her family said she had never met a stranger, and her outgoing personality and British accent made her hard not to love.
Survivors include her husband; children, Paula (Sam) Pastula and Cindy (Michael) Millsap; sisters, Dian Ward and Ann Jones and their families; grandchildren, Brittany Gilmore, Bradley Gilmore, Nicholas Pastula, Hannah Millsap and Tanner Millsap; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Skyler, Kiley, Caleb and Logan.
Her remains will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
A celebration of her life will take place from noon to 2 p.m. July 27, 2019, at Mr. and Mrs. Niemi’s home at 505 Chipeta Trail in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ark Valley Helping Hands, P.O. Box 1426, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with All Veterans Funeral & Cremation in Colorado Springs.
Online condolences may be offered at allveterans.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.