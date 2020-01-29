Robert J. Barnes, 86, died Jan. 17, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
He was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Washburn, Woodford County, Illinois, the youngest son of John W. and Margaret Imhoff Barnes.
He graduated from Washburn Township High School in 1952 and attended Illinois State University, Bradley University, University of Denver and Purdue University.
He graduated from the American School of Beauty Culture in Chicago, Illinois.
Mr. Barnes also graduated from Caterpillar Tractor Co.’s college training program.
He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and was in charge of emergency network radio stations during the Korean conflict.
In 1955, he married Norene Davis, and they had one daughter, Annette. The couple divorced in 1975.
Mr. Barnes practiced cosmetology in Illinois, Texas and Colorado. He was appointed to the Colorado State Board of Cosmetology by then-Gov. John Love.
He served as president of the Denver Cosmetology Association and treasurer of the Colorado Cosmetology Association.
He was awarded the National Community Service Award by the Denver chapter, state chapter and national association. He retired from cosmetology in 1971.
Following his retirement, Mr. Barnes became an insurance agent and broker, owning his own agency in Denver and in Salida.
He was No. 1 nationally in disability income sales for Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance Co. and was an estate planner and financial adviser and planner.
In 1973, Mr. Barnes purchased the Log Cabin Court in Salida, which he operated until his health no longer permitted.
He served on the Denver Public Schools Advisory Board and was a member of Partners in Denver.
He was an advocate with the Alliance Against Domestic Abuse in Chaffee County and served as president of its board of directors.
He served on the board of trustees of Central Christian Church in Orlando, Florida, and was its treasurer for three years. He also was a member of the Republican Executive Committee of Orange County, Florida.
He served as treasurer and president of Magnolia Woods Homeowner Association, Apopka, Florida.
Mr. Barnes was a founding member of PFLAG International. He also served as president of the Hylton Chaffee Home for the Terminally Ill Inc., a 501(c)(3) trust since it was founded in 1997.
He received his 60-year membership pin in the Masonic Lodge in 2017 and was a member of the Scottish Rite Consistory and Al Kaly Shrine for more than 37 years.
He was a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He has been included in Marquis Who’s Who in the West, Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World.
His biography is also in the International Dictionary of Biographies and the International Biographical Centre’s One Thousand Great Americans, both in Cambridge, England.
Mr. Barnes was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Salida and Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church in Colorado Springs.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed genealogy, leather tooling, gardening and rock hunting.
Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his foster son, Michael; his parents; his brother, John; and sister, Elizabeth Feather.
Survivors include his daughter, Annette; grandson, Travis; and many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020, at The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Linn Mount Vernon Cemetery, Washburn, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Crippled Children Hospitals or Southern Colorado AIDS Project.
Arrangements are with The Springs Funeral Services.
