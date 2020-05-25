Michael D. “Mike” Rudy, 90, of Salida died May 21, 2020, after a brief illness at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Pennsylvania to Michael J. and Verna Rudy.
He grew up in Harbor Creek and Erie, Pennsylvania, and was a star baseball pitcher.
Mr. Rudy married Dolores Pfister on Sept. 9, 1950. They had five children.
After several moves across the U.S., he settled in Denver in 1960.
Mr. Rudy was an aircraft mechanic at United Airlines.
The family lived in Denver until his retirement in 1993, when he and his wife moved to Salida.
Mr. Rudy filled his free time with hunting, fishing, dancing and golf.
His family said he was a giving man and always ready to lend a hand as “Mr. Fixit.” They said he was generous in many ways, including volunteering and donating every extra dollar to those in need.
Mr. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Tyler Tetrick.
Survivors include his wife; children, Michael (Christi) Rudy of Arvada, Joseph (Leslie) Rudy of Nederland, Maura Kochevar of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Christine (Jeff) Tetrick of Denver and Mary (Dave) Anaya of Denver; brother, Donald Rudy; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service with be conducted in Salida with a memorial Mass to be scheduled this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends “do a good deed” in his honor.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
