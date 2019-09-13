Beatriz E. Mascarenas, 77, of Buena Vista died Aug. 23, 2019.
She was born June 23, 1942, in Ranchito, New Mexico, to Frank and Eufemia Pacheco.
Her family said Mrs. Mascarenas was a wonderful mother and daughter who loved, cherished and was devoted to her family.
They said Mrs. Mascarenas was known for her kindheartedness, wanting to give to others and always helping those in need.
As a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness, she devoted her life to teaching others about the Bible. She loved the ministry and talking to people of all walks of life.
Mrs. Mascarenas enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also enjoyed telling stories about her childhood, as she was the youngest of 13 children.
She especially loved to make people laugh.
Her hobbies included cooking, dancing, traveling, sightseeing and bowling.
Her pastimes were spending time in her garden tending to her flowers, painting and coloring and volunteering at the local secondhand store, New Bees.
Mrs. Mascarenas was preceded in death by her daughter Isabelle P. Mascarenas.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Mascarenas; daughters Jeanette (Omar) Ibrahim, Danette (Jeff) Scibetta and Rebecca (Rocky) Porco; grandchildren, Danielle (Devon) Sterle, Candace (Eric) McConnell, Christopher (Lauren) Rihner, Alyssia Arellano, Rocky Porco Jr. and Ali Ibrahim; great-grandchildren, Tate, Shayla and Charly; and sisters Bennie Gonzales and Margaret Martinez, both of New Mexico.
Her memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Poncha Springs. Services are open to the public.
A reception at Chaffee County Fairgrounds will follow the services.
Arrangements are with Agape Funeral Services Inc. in Littleton.
