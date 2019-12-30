Meryl Ann Giles

Former Salida resident Meryl Ann (Frantz) Giles, 90, of Conway, Arkansas, died Dec. 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Salida to Frank and Ellen Frantz.
She worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell.
She was a Christian in the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Giles was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Giles; daughter, Frankie Ellen Collins; sisters, Beryl McConnell, Mary Jean Brennan and Linda Golden; and grandchild Jerl Collins.
Survivors include her brother, John Frantz of Thompson Station, Tennessee; grandchildren Chad (Amber) Collins of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Kristi (Eric) Thimm of Conway; son-in-law, Charles Collins of Conway; great-grandchildren, C.J., Christopher and Courtney Collins, all of Omaha, Nebraska, Braxton Collins of Greenbrier and Collin Thimm of Conway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial service in Salida at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are with Vilonia Funeral Home in Vilonia, Arkansas.
