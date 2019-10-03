Nancy Carol (Morris) McAninch, 86, of Salida, died October 2, 2019 of natural causes.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1932 and was raised in Montrose.
Mrs. McAninch retired to Salida 25 years ago. During that time she served on Salida City Council, was actively involved in the Fiber Arts Guild, Boys & Girls Club and a member of the Christian Science Church.
Mrs. McAninch was the epitome of her family’s long history of the pioneer spirit, and the proud granddaughter of a Civil War veteran, her family said.
She was one of the friendly faces in town talking to everyone, befriending librarians, bank tellers, restaurant owners and staff and would give directions to strangers.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William D. McAninch in 2015.
Mrs. McAninch is survived by two children, two grandchildren and a host of wonderful friends of all ages.
Per her final request there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Her family asks “please do not send cards or flowers” but requests “be kind to one another and help a child in need.”
There will be a gathering of friends on 1-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at her home.
