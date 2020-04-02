Longtime Salida and Howard-area resident Gary Gene Wilkins, 67, died March 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born Jan. 29, 1953, to Lloyd and Lois Wilkins.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972.
He was a logger and worked alongside his dad at the Wilkins Sawmill.
Mr. Wilkins was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, hiking and exploring the mountains.
He loved sitting around campfires sharing stories with family and friends, his cabin in the woods and watching “his” bears and hummingbirds from his deck while enjoying a cup of coffee.
His dogs were his best friends, and he considered them his companions and family members.
Mr. Wilkins was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Korie Ellis of Cañon City; brother, Larry (Brenda) Wilkins of Salida; sisters, Sharon (Randy) Sinclair of Pueblo and Linda Cowan of Salida; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to current restrictions.
Arrangements are with Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs.
