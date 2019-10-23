Britney Alason (Martinez) Hale, 37, of Colorado Springs died Oct. 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
She was born June 30, 1982, in Denver to Frank and Debra Martinez.
She attended elementary school in Salida.
In 2001, she graduated from Thomas B. Doherty High School in Colorado Springs. She earned her medical assistant degree from Everest College in 2009 and her certified nursing assistant certification from MGA Academy in 2014.
She married Rian Hale on June 18, 2004, in Colorado Springs.
Mrs. Hale loved all babies and found her greatest joy in having a child in her arms, her family said. She and her husband were instrumental in nurturing and raising their nieces Kourtnee and Khloe.
Her family said she had a heart of gold and opened her home to family and friends alike. They said anyone in need had a home to go to even if they just needed to get back on their feet.
Mrs. Hale was raised in a musical family, and music became a motivational force in her life. She loved 1980s rock, which included Bon Jovi and Rod Stewart.
She was an artist, and many of her creations adorned friends’ and family’s homes as well as their wedding ceremonies.
Mrs. Hale liked to learn new things and was interested in photography, animals, essential oils and other cultures.
Her family said she was passionate about music, arts, poetry and love.
They said she was known for her fierce attitude and infectious laughter, and she loved hard and fought harder.
Mrs. Hale spent a lot of time outdoors with her family and loved camping, fishing and shooting.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Piper Nicole, grandmother Dolores Willis and Uncle Vernon Willis.
Survivors include her parents and husband of Colorado Springs; daughter Nina (Matthew) McKeever of Oklahoma; sisters, Rhiannon Martinez and Stephanie “Stevie” Martinez of Colorado Springs; nieces Kourtnee and Khloe Chermack and Kynzlie Martinez, all of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Julian, Joseph and Violet McKeever; grandparents Carlo and Harriet Martinez of Salida and Doug Cobb of Buena Vista; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and recitation of the rosary will take place from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Mountain View Mortuary in Colorado Springs.
Online condolences may be offered at dignitymemorial.com.
