Funeral services for Warren D. Johnson were held at 10 a.m. July 18, 2019, at Grace Church in Salida.
The Rev. Don Thayer officiated the service.
Musicians LaDonna Abbadusky and Paul and Jill Inge performed “Amazing Love” and “I’d Rather Have Jesus.”
Pallbearers were Jim Richards, Jim Wilson, Luke Johnson, Drew Johnson, Ben Johnson, Sam Johnson, Jake Johnson and Matthew Johnson.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
