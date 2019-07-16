Warren Douglas Johnson, 72, of Salida died July 10, 2019, in Denver of complications from cancer.
He was born April 10, 1947, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Bobby and Marjorie Johnson, the oldest of four children.
He was raised on a farm in Chenoa, Illinois, and after finishing his degree in agriculture at the University of Illinois, he married Linda Johnson in 1972.
They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary July 8.
The couple raised two boys on their farm in central Illinois. They enjoyed farming together and showing 4-H pigs at the McLean County Fair every year.
In 2012, the couple relocated to Salida so Mrs. Johnson could take a management position at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Johnson was an active member of Northside Church of Christ in Bloomington and Poncha Springs Church of Christ after relocating to Colorado.
The couple had been attending Grace Church since 2016.
His family said Mr. Johnson saw Jesus Christ as his foundation and strength, which brought him through the hard times of losing his son and fighting cancer.
They said he was known for his love of people, and he never met a stranger. On airplanes, in waiting rooms, gas stations and pretty much anywhere else, he would strike up conversations with anyone nearby who wasn’t wearing headphones.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnson took many trips to Walt Disney World and Disneyland with family and friends, and Mr. Johnson made new friends there as well.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2007; his oldest son, Andy Johnson of Salida, in 2014; and sister-in-law Janet Smith of Leroy, Illinois, in 2017.
Survivors include his mother, of Normal, Illinois; wife; son Dan (Laura) Johnson of Salida; daughter-in-law Jill Johnson of Salida; brothers, John (Jenny) Johnson and Russell (Carol) Johnson, both of Chenoa; sister, Carol (Paul) Ummel of Saybrook, Illinois; brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary) Wilson of Benson, Illinois, and Roger Smith of Leroy, ; sister-in-law Pat (Ed) Fox of Secor, Illinois; grandchildren, Luke, Grace, Drew, Ben, Sam, Ellie, Jake, Alice, Carrie, Matthew and Anna-Grace, all of Salida; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. July 18, 2019, at Grace Church in Salida, followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. July 22, 2019, at Northside Church of Christ in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made to Grace Church in Salida, Poncha Springs Church of Christ or Northside Church of Christ in Bloomington.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
