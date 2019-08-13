Boyd Duane Dague, 64, of Salida died Aug. 8, 2019, at his home after battling cancer.
He was born April 30, 1955, in Huron, South Dakota, the sixth child of Dale and Betty (Tollefson) Dague.
He moved with his family to Colorado in December 1965. He attended Salida schools from fifth grade to his high school graduation in 1973.
Throughout the years Mr. Dague was a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, Odd Fellows, the VICA board and the Salida Bowling League.
Mr. Dague loved his family and friends, bowling, racing cars and working with his NAPA family at Salida Auto Parts, where he worked for more than 30 years.
His family said he was well known for his ability as a mechanic, his love of bowling and willingness to help everyone.
Mr. Dague was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Michael Dague; parents; siblings Sherry Wilkins and Doyle and Dennis Dague; niece Kayla Jordan Kapelke; brother-in-law Aubrey Lambert and sister-in-law Kathleen Katz Dague.
Survivors include his grandsons, Landon, Jackson and Rylan Dague; daughter-in-law, Lacey Bing of Waterford, Mississippi; and siblings Shirley Lambert of Salida, Dallas (Nevin) Dague of Missouri, Bruce Dague of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Sheila (Ken) Kapelke of Thornton, Gayle Dague of Arvada, Norma Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona, Lonnie (Marilyn) Dague of Buena Vista, Lori (Dario) Archuleta of Craig and Darold (Sherri) Dague of Broomfield.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019, at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
His remains will be interred in the Asbury Cemetery in Waterford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Rockies Home Health & Hospice, the American Cancer Society or a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
