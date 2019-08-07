David Allen Kerrison, 64, died July 21, 2019, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born Nov. 14, 1954, in Edgerton, Wisconsin, to Wayne and Vera Jean Kerrison.
He graduated from Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Mr. Kerrison mostly worked in the trucking industry, Alterman Transport Line, co-owner of K & K Trucking and worked at the Mary Murphy Mine for Amintco, 1980-1981.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include Patty (Allyn) Combs of Amarillo, Texas, Deanna (Kenny) McIntyre of Locust Grove, Georgia, Leanna (Billy) Sims of Locust Grove, Jimmy Kerrison of Griffin, Georgia, Robbie (Alice) Kerrison of Locust Grove and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan, Buena Vista.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse in care of Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, 203 E. Sackett Ave., Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
