Elaine J. Padilla, 71, died Dec. 4, 2019, in Greeley.
She was born May 19, 1948, in Salida to Jose “Joe” and Deliria “Dee” Gonzales.
She grew up in Salida and graduated from Salida High School, where she met, fell in love with and married Mariano “Sonny” Patricio Padilla in 1966.
Together, they raised three children and had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family members said she was an amazing cosmetologist, graduating at the top of her class and winning several awards for hair style design while in school.
Mrs. Padilla also worked as a care provider for Developmental Opportunities for approximately 25 years, where she made several friends and enjoyed the work she did, developing partnerships with community stakeholders and assisting developmentally challenged adults find employment.
Her family said she found security and comfort in her Catholic faith, belonging to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
She enjoyed her many road trips to Santuario de Chimayo in New Mexico and always kept her rosaries and holy water close to her side.
Mrs. Padilla enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and spending time with her family and friends.
She also enjoyed many trips to Cripple Creek, camping trips and barbecues with her family.
Her family said they will miss her kind loving soul and the meals she prepared for them, as she was such a great cook.
Mrs. Padilla recently traveled to Denver to await the birth of her grandson Grayson K. Padilla, when she suddenly died before getting to meet him.
Her family said she will be remembered by all the lives she touched and through her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Elaine Padilla; great-grandchild Skyler Lee Ballew; parents; sister Patricia Rosalie “Rose” Martinez; brother Rudolf “Rudy” Gonzales; mother-in-law, Fannie Gaalaas; and father-in-law, Dilo Orlando Padilla.
Survivors include her husband of Cañon City; children Ken (Patti) Padilla of Peyton, Lisa Rene (Shane) Fowler of Milliken and Arlo (Leanne) Padilla of Parker; sisters Roberta (Mario) Guccione of Salida, Jennette (Gary) Cuffe of Buena Vista; brothers Joe (Sondra) Gonzales of Peyton and Fred (Kathy) Gonzales of Salida;
Grandchildren, Nicole (Justin) Richardson of California, Joey Swanson of Nebraska, Jennifer Ulibarri of Salida, Crystal Perez of Parker, April (Kyle) Schaffer of Milliken, Kenneth Padilla Jr. of Monument, Kindel (Sabrina) Padilla of Colorado Springs, Raeann (Kiefer) Rojas of Peyton, Anthony (Jessica) Wendt of Colorado Springs, Courtney (Nick) Wendt Cañon City, Grayson Padilla of Parker, Victoria “Tori” Raby of Cañon City, Tyler (Stephanie) Fowler of Wellington and Kyle Fowler of Lynnwood, Washington;
Great-grandchildren, Hailey, Christopher, Araya, Brooklyn, Penny, Aiden, Luke, Quinn and Maximus;
Sisters-in-law, Elaine (Dave) Rael of Pueblo and Kathy Worrell of Highlands Ranch; brothers-in-law, Leroy (Brenda) Padilla of Aurora and Roger (Lana) Gaalaas of Salida; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of her life will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 2019, at the Cañon City Veterans of Foreign Wars, 215 N. Cottonwood Ave., open to all family and friends with a lunch provided.
Arrangements were with Holt Funeral Home in Cañon City.
