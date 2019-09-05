Michael J. Salazar, 33, of Salida died Sept. 3, 2019, in Colorado Springs.
He was born Oct. 20, 1985, in Salida to Richard and Debbie Salazar.
His family said Mr. Salazar enjoyed his faith, cooking, sports and spending time with his kids and family.
Survivors include his parents; sons, Michael, Julian and Anthony; brother, Ricky Salazar; sister, Melissa (Charles) Drake; niece, Zoe Drake; nephews, Caleb, Cutler and Caleb Drake and Ian Salazar; grandfather Frank Avila; and many other relatives.
His memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, 203 E. Sackett Ave., Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
