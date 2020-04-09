Charles F. Newcomb, 71, of Salida died April 6, 2020 at his home.
At his request, no obituary will be published and no services will be held.
Interment will take place at a later date at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
Arrangements are with the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
