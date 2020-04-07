Jessie Dossman, 81, of Salida died March 30, 2020.
She was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Chelsea, Oklahoma, to Virgil and Pansy Denoyer.
She met Ronald Dossman in high school and they became high school sweethearts.
They married and had two children, Ronda and Monty.
The Dossmans discovered the Arkansas River Valley in the late 1960s and continued to vacation there, then moved to Nathrop for a short time.
In the late 1980s they retired and moved to St. Elmo, living there year-round for 12 years.
Her family said Mrs. Dossman became an amazing cook on a wood cook stove, and she kept her husband busy cutting wood to keep up.
She loved hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, picking berries and mushrooms – whatever she could do to be outside.
After 12 years in St. Elmo, the couple moved to Salida, where they enjoyed walking the Monarch Spur Trail.
Survivors include her husband; children, Ronda Dossman of Salida and Monty (Regina) Dossman of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Amanda (Lou) Suarez and Allie (Josh) Gage; great-grandchildren, Elena and Trey; and many friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon Inc. at Coloradogives.org/HistoricStElmoChalkCreekCanyon/overview or by check to Historic St. Elmo and CCC, P.O. Box 282, Nathrop, CO 81236.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
