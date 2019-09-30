Elouise “Lou” Pasquala Brood, 75, of Buena Vista died Sept. 26, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born May 17, 1944, in Pueblo to Augusto and Aurora (Armijo) Armenta.
She married Leonard Brood July 2, 1966, in Buena Vista, and they were married for 53 years.
Survivors include her husband; children, Annette (Scott) Wiley of Abilene, Texas, and Chuck (Nancy) Brood of Buena Vista; grandchildren, Ashley (Larry) Brower of Port Saint Louis, Florida, Adam (Sarah) Wiley of Boise, Idaho, Anthony Nicholson of Golden, Brittney (Brady) Baugher of Warsaw, Indiana, A.J. Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, and Melody Brood of Fort Collins; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brody and Breck Brower, Neveah Wiley, Carter Lee Nicholson and Leo and Cheyenne Baugher; siblings, Ben Armenta, Dora Martinez, Gloria Cordova, Ann Santillanez, Ray Armenta and Barbara Madison; and many nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
