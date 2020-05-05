Marie Ellen Behrman, 96, of Salida died April 28, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born June 29, 1923, in San Francisco, California, to Morten and Clara Swanson.
She was fourth in a family of 10 children. She had five brothers, Clarence, Forrest, Warren, Lawrence and Allen/Axel, and four sisters, Ethel, Clarabelle, Ruth and Gloria.
Her father settled his family in Buena Vista in 1934 when she was age 11.
She graduated from Buena Vista High School as valedictorian of her class in 1941.
She worked in Denver, Colorado Springs and Bailey after graduation.
She married Jack Howard Behrman in 1944 at their minister’s home in Buena Vista, while Mr. Behrman was home on leave from the Marines.
Her sister Ethel and Jack’s brother Morris stood with them.
Upon Mr. Behrman’s return from Guadalcanal, they lived in North Carolina until he mustered out of the Marines in April 1946.
They made Buena Vista their home until they purchased a farm in Washington state and moved there in October 1955.
After Mr. Behrman’s death in November 1957 she returned to Buena Vista with their two children, Jack (Butch) and Donna, where she made her living as a single parent, purchased a home, raised her children and established herself as a respected member of her community.
Mrs. Behrman worked as a waitress, retail salesperson and bank employee before she retired.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life and enjoyed reading the scriptures.
Various health problems overtook her, and in October 2007 she told her children she wanted to become a resident of Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
Her family said she stayed active, mentally alert and engaged with anyone who would visit her until recent months.
Mrs. Behrman was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her children, Butch (Maxine) Behrman and Donna (Marvin) Christensen; sister Gloria; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will take place at a future date and venue to be announced later.
Arrangements are with Runyon-Kent Funeral Home in Buena Vista.
