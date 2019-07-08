Roger Wiley Evans, 83, of Salida died June 23, 2019, in his home.
He was born June 5, 1936, in a farmhouse in Mutual, Oklahoma.
He was the only child of William Dewey Evans and Ida Mae (Beard) Evans.
He attended several schools in Oklahoma, then moved to Kansas in 1951.
In 1954, he graduated from West High School in Wichita, Kansas.
In February 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, spending a little more than four years on active duty.
Mr. Evans came to Colorado in 1960 and worked for Climax Mine near Leadville.
He married Dolores Thompson on June 3, 1978, and they were together for 31 years until her death in January 2009.
Mr. Evans worked at Climax until 1986, taking an early retirement in August of that year.
In April 1987, Mr. Evans started working at Columbine Manor nursing home and worked at the facility for 26 years.
He was an avid fisherman and big game hunter. High lakes fishing is what he liked best. He and his hunting party hunted in Taylor Park for more than 20 years.
Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his parents; wife; all his aunts and uncles; one stepdaughter, Janet (Michael) Lynchard; and great-granddaughter Nevaeh Lee Arellano.
Survivors include his granddaughters, Alyssa J. Lynchard and Ashley J. Lynchard; great-granddaughter Cierra Lee Lynchard; and great-grandsons, Tre Bentley Dominguez and Gage Michael McGregor.
His services will be at 10 a.m. July 16, 2019, at Grace Church in Salida.
A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Evans Memorial Fund at Grace Church in Salida or Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
