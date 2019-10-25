Zebulon “Monty” Pike, 97, of Salida died Oct. 20, 2019, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida, where he had been a resident since June 2018.
He was born May 6, 1922, in Golden to Zebulon Monty Pike Sr. and Marian Emily (Dennis) Pike and had three brothers.
Growing up in Golden, he attended schools there and graduated from the University of Denver in 1948 with a degree in business administration.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served under Gen. George Patton during World War II in France, Germany and Czechoslovakia, attaining the rank of master sergeant.
He served in a Headquarters Company intelligence and reconnaissance platoon and during his military years earned numerous medals.
His platoon got into Germany at the end of the Battle of the Bulge in 1945 and released prisoners from Stalag 14.
He returned stateside on New Year’s Eve 1945 and 24 days later married Grace Fisher in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They celebrated their 73rd anniversary this year.
Back home in Golden, he joined the National Guard and was ordered into active duty in August 1950 and sent to Korea. He retired from the National Guard at age 64 in 1985 with the rank of captain.
Mr. Pike was manager of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, worked at Rocky Mountain Bank in Lakewood, Silver States Savings & Loan and most recently for Encyclopedia Britannica, from which he retired in 1987.
He and his wife moved to Salida in 1984.
Mr. Pike was especially proud of his ancestor Lt. Zebulon Montgomery Pike, the explorer who passed through the Chaffee County area and spent Christmas of 1806 in the area. An interpretive panel on U.S. 285 tells the story of that encampment.
In 2006, on the 200th anniversary of Pike’s expedition, he attended many events commemorating his famous ancestor.
Mr. Pike was a member of Masonic Lodges in Golden and Salida, a member of Colorado Consistory 32nd degree, Al Kaly Shrine of Pueblo, American Legion Post No. 64 in Salida and Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
He and his wife especially enjoyed traveling in their motor home from 1986 until 2005.
Mr. Pike was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Survivors include his wife and many nieces, nephews and friends.
His memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
His cremains will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
