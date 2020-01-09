Chaffee County resident Reneé Halay died Dec. 6, 2019.
She was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Alabama.
In 2012, she and her husband moved to Chaffee County, where she loved the mountains.
Her husband said her first love was her God and Creator. With her hope of everlasting life, she was always positive and uplifting and had a smile for everyone.
He said, “Rare is the one indeed who had spent time with her and didn’t feel better for it.”
Survivors include her husband, Michael; son, Jeffrey; daughters, Tiffany (Lee) Skinner and Ashley (Jason) Forsyth; brothers, Alan and Scott Robinson; and granddaughter, Kaylie Forsyth.
Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, in the Poncha Springs Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 10059 U.S. 50.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
