Sheri Ann Cannon, 58, of Poncha Springs died March 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 7, 1961, in Chula Vista, California, to James and Ruth Adams.
She lived in California until she met and married Jerry Cannon in 1985.
Mrs. Cannon worked as a case manager at Starpoint. She was a life-long professional in the developmental disabilities community.
Her family said she was born to help others. She was a giver to people with special needs, children receiving state protection, a legal guardian, Sunday school teacher, soup kitchen cook and co-founder of the homeless shower program.
She also maintained the Little Free Library, founded area nursing scholarships and provided housing for medical students.
Mrs. Cannon was an active supporter of high school activities, especially cross country and drama team, and enjoyed feeding a house full of students.
Her family said she was a voracious reader and maintained a batch of cookie dough for “cookie emergencies,” like for snowplow drivers and garbage men. She kept ice pops on hand as an impromptu treat for children playing in the town park.
They said she received joy from a kind community, her family trips to her beloved Paris and long walks with the family dog. She was fanatical about stopping and buying from every summertime children’s lemonade stand she saw.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Cannon was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Casey Cannon of Poncha Springs and Kelly (Kaelyn) Cannon of Littleton; and brothers, Don Adams of Lemon Grove, California, and Jay Adams of Green Valley, Arizona.
No services are planned.
Her corneas were donated to Lions Eye Bank and her body was donated to Science Care for Medical Research.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
