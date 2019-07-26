Former Buena Vista resident Charles Logan Tidd, 96, died July 1, 2019.
He was born July 15, 1922, in Ceres, California.
He went by Chuck but was known to his siblings as “Cap,” by his wife as “CL” and by his children as “Pops.”
He graduated from high school in Limon, Nebraska, where he played guard on the high school football team.
Mr. Tidd served in World War II and was awarded an Air Medal and a Gold Star.
He earned the medals in an incident in which his plane was flying a training mission when the tail section fell off. They managed to crash land with no deaths by moving anything loose in the plane around so as to trim it enough that the pilot could land.
After the war, he earned an engineering degree from the University of Denver.
During that time he met his wife, Mary Louise Blevins, known as “Mary Lou” or “Lou,” and they married on July 3, 1949.
Their first child, Chuck, was born the next year, followed by Kathleen “Kit,” Mark and Josh. The family settled in southwest Denver and lived there until 1969, when they moved to Parker.
Mr. Tidd started his own engineering business early in his marriage and represented several large mechanical manufacturers in the Midwest.
He did well and enjoyed designing and deploying unique solutions for mining and manufacturing companies around the mountain states.
He would occasionally describe how he had figured out a conveyance system for a mine or a production process for a fabrication company.
Eventually his business dwindled, as manufacturers began to rely less on independent engineers to represent them and more on company sales reps.
Mr. Tidd made most of his money in real estate, making land purchases and then building or improving houses in his spare time.
He single-handedly built the family house in Parker while still running his engineering business and turned a 700 percent profit when it sold.
The couple retired to Buena Vista, where they lived for almost two decades. Eventually, his dementia drove Mr. and Mrs. Tidd into assisted living and finally into separate living facilities.
His family said Mr. Tidd lived a quiet life, with honesty and integrity.
They said he was good at coming up with simple solutions to everyday problems.
He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed playing poker, cribbage and bridge.
Family vacations were almost always camping and fishing trips. His family said he spent more time untangling kids’ fishing lines than actually fishing.
His son Chuck said some of his fondest memories are of getting together with his father and brothers for the annual elk hunting trip, when they never shot anything but “always had a great time.”
Mr. Tidd was preceded in death by his brother, two sisters and daughter.
Survivors include his wife, three sons, four grandsons, a granddaughter and nine great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs.
