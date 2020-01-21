William “Bill” Reeves, Jr., 73, of Buena Vista died Jan. 17, 2020, of natural causes at his home.
He was born July 29, 1946, in California to William and Gladys (Palmer) Reeves Sr.
Immediately after high school, he entered the U.S. Army, where he completed aviation studies and basic officer training at U.S. Army Helicopter School at Fort Wolters, Texas, and Fort Rucker, Alabama, from October 1964 to August 1965.
He was then assigned to Vietnam and flew with the 197th Armed Helicopter Company (aka 334th AHC) of the 145th Aviation Battalion, 12th Aviation Group, 1st Aviation Brigade, and served as a chief warrant officer-W2 for the 4th Armored Division of the U.S. Army.
He was one of the youngest helicopter pilots in Vietnam at the time of his service there. After his tour in Vietnam he was transferred and served as a pilot in Furth, West Germany.
During his service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star for Valor and the Air Medal with 19th OLC, among other medals.
After his service he completed his education at the University of California at Los Angeles, earning a degree in political science and then a law degree from Southwestern College of Law.
After passing the bar exam, he worked briefly in sole practice and then spent the remainder of his career as a contracts administrator and manager for Teledyne Systems, Litton and Northrop.
Mr. Reeves married Julianne Simonin June 4, 1976, in Los Angeles. They lived in Buena Vista for the past 10 years.
His family said that after moving to Buena Vista, he vowed never to leave what he felt was his paradise. He loved the beauty of the area and enjoyed sitting on his deck observing all the wildlife around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Esther Mae Peel.
Survivors include his wife; son, William of Buena Vista; daughter, Deanne (Mindy) Young-Reeves, and grandchildren, Jackson, Kai and Parker Riley, of Roseville, California; and half-sister, Diana Lynn Hufnagel of Bakersfield, California.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Buena Vista.
Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Bailey-Kent Funeral Home in Leadville.
