Former Salida resident James G. Hoag, Jr., 59, died March 10, 2020, at Mimbres Care Center in Deming, New Mexico, where he had lived for the past 15 years.
Mr. Hoag served in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked for the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in the early 1980s. He also worked at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility from the mid-’80s until 1991.
Mr. Hoag worked for Waste Management from 1991 until his retirement in 1999.
His family said he enjoyed his dogs, cooking and annoying his kids. He loved watching the same movie over and over with his granddaughter Lily and telling his wife, Sheila, that she had too many art projects going on.
Survivors include his parents, James and Barbara Hoag of Grand Blanc, Michigan; wife Sheila (Baldino) Hoag, daughters Katie Hoag and Emily Hoag (William) Jackson and son James Hoag III, all of Deming; brothers, Darrell Hoag of Coldwater, Michigan, and Kevin (Tracy) Hoag of Fort Wayne, Indiana; granddaughter, Lily Jackson of Deming; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were with The Baca Funeral Home in Deming.
