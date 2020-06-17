Former Salida resident Patricia Ann Nordby, 74, died June 12, 2020, in Harlan, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 16, 1946, to Daryl and Clara Burger, one of five children.
She married Marvin Nordby Oct. 30, 1965, and they had three children together.
The couple moved to Salida in 1974, where they made a home, raised children, ran a business and watched their grandchildren and great-grandchild grow.
Her family said she was the center of her grandchildren’s world, and her great-granddaughter was her greatest joy.
They said she was “Nani” to many, and if she made up her mind to love you, that was all there was to it – you were hers.
Her family said she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior in the hours before her death.
Mrs. Nordby was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Sandra Kopta.
Survivors include her husband; son, Michael Nordby; daughters, Marti (John) Dodgen and Sara Nordby; grandchildren, Devon (Stardust) Nordby, Trenton Nordby, Franklin (Cecelia) Phelps, Alex Nordby and Dylan Phelps; great-granddaughter, Arianna Samora; and the children who were hers “if only in her heart,” Samantha Leewaye, Zoe Lamm and Zaedyn Lamm.
Her memorial service will take place at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
