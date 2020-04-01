Warren Miller, 83, Salida, died March 25, 2020, in Colorado Springs from complications related to COVID-19.
He was born June 16, 1936 in St. James Minnesota.
He received a degree in Geology from the University of Minnesota and worked for Hewlett Packard. He later owned and operated a laundromat in Loveland.
He married Carolyn Hertler on Dec. 29, 1962. They raised three sons.
He moved to Salida in 2013 and was a member of First Presbyterian Church and an active participant in Trout Unlimited.
His family said he had a passion for fishing, bluegrass music, the outdoors and travel. He was active in retirement, being a full time RV’er with his wife traveling and volunteering throughout the country and to Mexico, Canada and Alaska.
Together, they visited every continent except Antarctica. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved the peace of being on a lake or beside a river, and the joy of netting a big trout.
His family also said he was known for his hearty laugh, love of adventure and his kind, compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, sons Greg (Christian) Miller, Jeff (partner Kristin) Miller and Keith (Adriana) Miller; brother Myron; sister, Darlene; granddaughers Luna, Jessica, Natalia and Julianna and grandson Liam.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later this summer.
