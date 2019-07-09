A celebration of the life of Sandra Clark Scholz will take place at 2 p.m. July 16, 2019, with an informal gathering in Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Mrs. Scholz, formerly of Salida, died Feb. 21, 2019, in Fort Collins after suffering a stroke in July 2018 from which she never recovered.
Arrangements were with Vessey Funeral Service in Fort Collins.
