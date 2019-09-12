Funeral services for Rocko Lee “Rocky” Martellaro will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Church on the Rock in Grand Junction.
A memorial service in Salida will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, followed by a luncheon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Poncha Springs.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.