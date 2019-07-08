Carl Henry Fischer, 91, died July 3, 2019.
He was born Oct. 21, 1927, in Osmond, Nebraska, to Robert and Marie Fischer.
Mr. Fischer was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years, Mildred; and two children.
Survivors include two brothers, five children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 9, 2019, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
His graveside service will be at 1 p.m. July 10, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
