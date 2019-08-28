Longtime Salida resident George R. “Ed” Edwards, 86, died Aug. 26, 2019, at Bruce McCandless Nursing Home in Florence.
He was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Reedsville, West Virginia, to George and Katie Edwards.
Mr. Edwards enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 31, 1951.
He married Lillian Jean Stirling Jan. 10, 1952, in Winchester, Virginia. They had three children, Timothy, Cindy and Katie.
The Edwards family moved to numerous locations throughout the United States as he furthered his military career, retiring at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs after 20 years of service.
After his retirement, the family moved to Salida.
The couple became involved in the restaurant business, first at the Shavano Truck Stop, then on Sept. 1, 1976, they purchased Patio Pancake Place, which has remained a family affair to this date.
Mr. Edwards enjoyed the mountains with hobbies of hunting and fishing.
His family said his “lifelong passion” was collecting muscle cars, preferring the high-performance Ford 1960 and 1961 Starliners, owning and restoring several as well as other models that he added and sold from his collection.
He won many trophies at numerous local and distant car shows.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents; sister Margaret Wade; brothers, Howard and John Edwards; son, Timothy Edwards; and grandson Kenny Edwards.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years; sister Edna Gould; daughters, Cindy (Dan) Peacock and Katie (Ralph) Croft, both of Salida; daughter-in-law, Charlene Edwards of Florence; grandchildren Michael (Alicia) DeLeo, Mark (Tambara) DeLeo, Richard (Katie) Graf, Jill (Jerrad) Peacock and Grant Peacock, all of Salida, Brandy (Bryon) Davis of Cañon City and Laray (Cory) Henderson of Wetmore; and 25 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
