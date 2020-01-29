Kenneth Jay Batchelor, 66, of Villa Grove died Jan. 17, 2020, at his home after a six-year battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 11, 1953, in New Mexico to Sherman and Shirley Batchelor.
His family said that even during his illness, he kept his beautiful smile and humor, making his family, friends and acquaintances laugh with his respect for all.
They said his presence will be missed by all his family, including Lattigo, his pup, and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Casey (David) Edds; the Perry family; and the Heath family.
A celebration of his life will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020, at Villa Grove Fellowship Church, 34040 U.S. 285 in Villa Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
