Former Salida resident Joann “JoJo” Boyd, 82, of Cañon City died May 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Salida to Frank and Adeline Stancato.
She graduated from Salida High School in 1956 and married her high school sweetheart, Edgar “Bud” Boyd, on Aug. 20, 1956.
Mrs. Boyd started work at the Chaffee County Assessor’s Office in 1969.
In 1990, she was elected Chaffee County assessor and held that office until she retired in 2009.
She enjoyed cooking for her family, playing volleyball, having picnics in the mountains and hunting for mushrooms and piñon nuts.
Her family said she loved her family dearly and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kim (Boyd) Marchase; sister, Evangeline Stancato; aunt Betty and uncle Alvin Worden; and uncle Lloyd and aunt Florence Naccarato.
Survivors include her husband; children Randal (Linda) Boyd of Utah and KK (Chip) Timmerman of California; brother, Joe Stancato of Arizona; grandchildren, Brandon Boyd of Utah, Alyssa Boyd of Washington, Shane (Josey) Boyd of Utah and Megan (Aaron) Pennington of Colorado; and five great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will take place in the fall in Salida.
Arrangements are with Holt Funeral Home in Cañon City.
