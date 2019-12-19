Phyllis M. Kittel, Ph.D., 81, died Dec. 4, 2019, in Colorado Springs.
Also known as P.K., she was born March 13, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, to Harold and Louise Kittel.
As a young woman, she was a Catholic nun at the Order of the Sacred Heart in Dayton, Ohio, where she taught math.
She left the convent to further her studies and obtained her doctorate in mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Family members said she devoted herself to educating others and had a fulfilling 30-year career at Illinois Benedictine College (now Benedictine University), where she taught math, was the dean of faculty and eventually became vice president of academic affairs.
Dr. Kittel was involved in the Honors Program in addition to her faculty position and often led wilderness adventures to Colorado with the honors students.
Her family said she was accepting of everyone, did her best to educate others about different cultures and lifestyles, and she was highly regarded by her colleagues and students.
She met and married John C. Light, Ph.D., and they were married more than 30 years until his death in 2016.
They both loved animals and raised several dogs: Mr. Chips, Sergeant Pepper, Libby and, most recently, Pip.
The couple were also avid travelers and enjoyed the outdoors. They spent a lot of time entertaining family, friends and students, hosted several exchange students and donated to educational programs and scholarships.
Her family said she and her husband enjoyed red wine, Simon and Garfunkel, Giordano’s Pizza and great conversation.
She was a lover of dogs, swimming, snorkeling, hiking, and orchids.
The couple retired to Nathrop, where they became part of a close-knit community.
During her retirement, she authored a book in 2009 entitled “Staying in the Fire: A Sisterhood Responds to Vatican II,” chronicling the changes that occurred in her convent since she had left. Her family said she thought of it as a book that celebrated women and spirituality.
She also volunteered as a tutor, helping prisoners at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility who wanted to get their GED.
She was a frequent volunteer as well as a board member at Ark-Valley Humane Society and was inducted into the Ark-Valley Humane Society Hall of Fame in 2018 for her outstanding contributions to AVHS over the years.
Her family said she was a dear sister, friend, aunt, mother and grandmother to many, providing love, advice and hospitality. She shared her time and gave her family wonderful experiences in Colorado and on trips around the world.
Survivors include her stepsons, David Light, Robert (Alison) Light and Erik (Jenny) Light; brother, Jim Kittel (Judy Ahrano); brother-in-law, Richard Light; grandchildren, Alex, Hazel, Ian, Isabella, Ethan, Jennifer, Bryce, Michael, Christine and Clara Light; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Glenn) Rugen, James (Laura) Light, Olivia, Grace and Alice Rugen and Emily, James, Madelynn and Charlotte Light, Donna (Mike) Marley and Mark (Michelle) Kittel; grandnieces and grandnephews, Rachel, Emily and Michael Marley and Morgan Kittel.
Her memorial service will take place this summer in Nathrop, and her ashes will be laid to rest with her husband in Austerlitz, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Arrangements were with Swan-Law Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs.
